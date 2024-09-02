29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

ZPM govt’s flagship programme led to growth of plantation area of agricultural crops

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Sept 1: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government’s plan to purchase a few agricultural and horticulture produce of farmers has led to growth of plantation area of such crops in the state, an official said.

Sticking to its pre-poll plank, the ZPM government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma soon after it came to power in December last year, had announced that it will purchase four agricultural or horticultural crops – ginger, turmeric, chilli and broom sticks under its flagship programme “Bana Kaih” or hand holding policy to economically uplift the farmers.The government also fixed minimum prices for such crops.

- Advertisement -

According to officials of the state horticulture department, the number of farmers cultivating organic ginger, turmeric and Mizo chilli and the extent of the area where such cultivations are being done has gone up this year as compared to the previous year.

The reason for such growth might have been due to the government’s assurance to arrange markets or buy the four crops and also to provide minimum price support to farmers in the case of failure to sell their produce below the minimum prices fixed by the government, they said.

The department officials said that ginger plantation is now done in 27,608.5 acres of land by 25,102 families in 11 districts and more than 19,000 quintals are expected to be harvested by farmers this year.

The officials said that turmeric cultivation also spread to over 4,281 acres of land in the state and is being cultivated by 3,415 families.The state is expected to harvest more than 81,000 quintals of turmeric at the end of this year, they said.

- Advertisement -

With 892 families planting turmeric plants in over 1,600 acres of land, south Mizoram’s Lunglei district topped in turmeric cultivation, followed by Aizawl district and Kolasib district. Over 8,600 families are currently cultivating Mizo chilli in over 11,800 acres of land across all the 11 districts, officials said.

The cultivation is expected to yield over 37,000 quintals of chilli by the end of the year, they said. Aizawl district has the highest number of farmers (1,138 families) doing chilli plantation on 1,218 acres of land, followed by Serchhip district, which has 1,026 families doing such plantation on 1,258.5 acres of land, officials said. PTI

10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Raj & DK walk down memory laneas ‘Stree’ turns 6, say...

The Hills Times -
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India