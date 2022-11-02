1st Ove Chingthur Football Tournament Gets Underway

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 1: The 1st Ove Chingthur Knock-Out Football Tournament, organised by Ove Chingthur Club in memory of Sarthe Lekthe was kicked off at Kongjuk Athoi playground on Tuesday. The tournament is sponsored by the Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Fisheries, Handloom & Textiles and Adult Education, Madhuram Lekthe.

The inaugural match was played between EM Quarter team and BJP Langfer Mandal Committee. In the first half the EM Quarter team was leading by 2 goals. Bhubon Tokbi and Sar-im Timung scored one goal each for EM team.

In the second half the Mandal team displayed stronger attacks and scored two goals. Robiram Tokbi and Sarman Timung scored one goal each for Mandal team.

Though both sides tried to go for scores, but failed and at the end of the stipulated time were two goals each.

As both sides went for tie-breaker shoot, the EM team netted 6 goals, while Mandal team netted 5 goals.

Finally, the match was won in a tie-breaker by EM team by 6-5.

Earlier, before the start of the match late Sarthe Lekthe was remembered by lighting candles and offering flowers in front of late Lekthe portrait by EM Madhuram Lekthe and members of Ove Chingthur Club.

Tomorrow’s match will be played between Black Diamond FC and Klimsomar FC.