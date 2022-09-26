Ove Chingthur FC Lift 1st KSYC Football Championship

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 25: Ove Chingthur FC, Dongmukak lifted the 1st Karbi Students & Youth Council (KSYC) football championship defeating host team KSYC Howraghat Regional Council in a final match played at Haberam Rongphar playground on Saturday last.

The tournament is organised jointly by KSYC, Central Executive Committee (CEC) and KSYC, Howraghat Regional Council.

Ove Chingthur FC scored three goals, while host team KSYC Howraghat Regional Council scored one goal in the final match.

The winning team received a trophy and cash prize of Rs.50,000 which was given away by president, KSYC, CEC and donor for the winning team, Sanjay Timung, while the runners up team was also handed with a trophy and cash prize of Rs.30,000 by secretary general, KSYC, CEC and donor for the runner’s up team, Jiban Bey.

Binson Rongpi was awarded with the highest scorer award, while Sarmon Taro was awarded with the best player award and Gojen Hanse was awarded with the best goal keeper award.

The purpose of organising the tournament by the KSYC was to create an interest in football among youths, the president, KSYC, Sanjay Timung said.

Timung also said the tournament will be organised continuously for three years. Such tournaments will also be organised in other areas for promotion of games and sports.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Everester and awardee of Assam Gaurav, Khorsing Terang. He encouraged the upcoming youths to give interest in games and sports. Today’s youths should not only concentrate on studies, they should also take up games and sports. Youths should take up various games like football, cricket, badminton, volleyball, basketball etc, Terang said and cited example of two brothers of the same family from Nilip area Bronson Ingti and Semson Ingti just because they could play, the two of them got appointment in Assam Police (Battalion).

Other guests present were president, KSYC CEC aMeiphu, Sonjay Timung; secretary general, Jiban Bey and vice presidents, Bipul Tisso and Biren Hanse and assistant secretary general, Bikrom Kro and others.

Altogether 21 teams participated in the tournament.

The match was conducted by referee Bishnu Terang, Birson Kramsa, Jirsong Timung and Khorsing Terang.