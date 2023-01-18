2nd Inter – MAC Football Championship Gets Underway

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 17: The 2nd Inter –Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Prize Money Football Championship, 2023 kicked off on January 16 at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium and at Waisong Stadium, Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong, with 26 teams from 26 MAC constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong participating in the tournament.

The tournament is organised by KASA and West Karbi Anglong Sports Association (WKASA) and sponsored by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). The tournament is held at two venues, at KASA and at Waisong Stadium, Dongkamukam.

At KASA, the tournament was inaugurated by MP Horensing Bey, which was attended by hosts of dignitaries including MLA Darsing Ronghang; Executive Members, KAAC, Mangalsing Timung, Amarsing Tissso, D. Uphing Maslai, Madhuram Lekthe and MACs and General Secretary of KASA, Dr. Pankaj Teron.

The inaugural match was played between Dhansiri MAC constituency and Singhason MAC constituency. In the 90 minutes of the match the two sides were locked at 1-1 draw. Later the two teams went for a tie breaker to determine the winner. In the tie breaker Dhansiri boys netted five, while Singhason boys could make three. Dhansiri won the match by a score of 5-3.

Saingnon Hojaisa of Dhansiri was adjudged the Best Player. The trophy for the Best Player was handed over by EM, D. Uphing Maslai.

In Tuesday’s match between Borjan and Bokajan, Borjan won by a huge margin of 8-0.

At KASA stadium tomorrow’s match will be between Surupathar and Deopani.

On the other hand, the match at Waisong Stadium, Dongkamukam was kicked off on Tuesday. MP Horensing Bey inaugurated the tournament. The inaugural match was played between Socheng Dhenta MAC constituency and Duar-Amla MAC constituency. Result is still awaited.

Wednesday’s match will be between Langhin MAC constituency and Chinthong MAC constituency.