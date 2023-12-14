16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...

67th All India Railway Volleyball Championship Concludes

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: The 67th All India Railway Volleyball Championship, 2023-2024, organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) that started from December 7 came to an end on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

In the closing ceremony, General Manager/N.F. Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in presence of NFRSA president and other senior officials, gave away the prizes and trophies to the winners and runners-up.

In this tournament, altogether 20 numbers of teams consisting of a total of 300 players participated from different zones/PSUs of Indian Railways spreading all over the country. Also, a total of 22 match officials from different zones of Indian Railways were present for conducting the tournament. In the semi-finals, South Western Railway beats Integral Coach Factory and Northern Railway beats South Central Railway to bag their place in the finals. In the finals, South Western Railway emerges as champions by beating Northern Railway 3-1.

Ashwal Rai & Libro from South Western Railway and Rohit Kumar from Northern Railway who represented India in recently concluded Asian Games, 2023 marked their presence through splendid

performance in this tournament. Also, Sameer from Northern Railway who participated in Junior World Volleyball Championship & Junior Asian Championship, 2022 along with Arjuna Awardee Kapil Dev from Southern Railway participated in this tournament.

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Didn’t Know How To Come Back After Loss But Now Motivated...

The Hills Times - 0
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras