67th All India Railway Volleyball Championship Concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: The 67th All India Railway Volleyball Championship, 2023-2024, organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) that started from December 7 came to an end on Tuesday.

In the closing ceremony, General Manager/N.F. Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in presence of NFRSA president and other senior officials, gave away the prizes and trophies to the winners and runners-up.

In this tournament, altogether 20 numbers of teams consisting of a total of 300 players participated from different zones/PSUs of Indian Railways spreading all over the country. Also, a total of 22 match officials from different zones of Indian Railways were present for conducting the tournament. In the semi-finals, South Western Railway beats Integral Coach Factory and Northern Railway beats South Central Railway to bag their place in the finals. In the finals, South Western Railway emerges as champions by beating Northern Railway 3-1.

Ashwal Rai & Libro from South Western Railway and Rohit Kumar from Northern Railway who represented India in recently concluded Asian Games, 2023 marked their presence through splendid

performance in this tournament. Also, Sameer from Northern Railway who participated in Junior World Volleyball Championship & Junior Asian Championship, 2022 along with Arjuna Awardee Kapil Dev from Southern Railway participated in this tournament.