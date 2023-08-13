69th All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship Concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: The 69th All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship (Men & Women) 2023 organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) which started from August 7, came to an end here on August 11. In the closing ceremony, General Manager/N.F. Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in presence of President/NFRSA, Secretary/Assam Table Tennis Association and other senior officials, gave away the prizes, trophies to the winners.

In this tournament, altogether 12 men team and 7 women team consisting of a total of 160 players, international referees and coach officials participated in various categories from different zones/PSUs of Indian Railways spreading all over the country. The event was categorized as under Men’s & Women’s Team Championship and Men & Women Singles.

In both Men’s & Women’s Team Championship, South Eastern Railway emerges as champions. ICF, Chennai’s V. Kowshika bagged the champions tag in Women’s Single beating Anusha Kutumble from Western Railway. In Men’s Singles, Anirban Ghosh emerges champion beating his counterpart Akash Pal, both from South Eastern Railway.

Star player like Sutirtha Mukherjee from South Eastern Railway, who represented India in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and winner of World Table Tennis Women’s Doubles along with other international players like Ronit Bhanja from Eastern Railway, Anirban Ghosh from South Eastern Railway, Pymantee Baisya from Metro Railway and Anusha Kutumble from Western Railway marked their presence in this tournament.