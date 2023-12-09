18 C
NFR Hosts 67th All India Inter-Railway (Men) Volleyball Championship  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: The 67th All India Inter-Railway (Men) Volleyball Championship of 2023-2024, organised by Northeast Frontier Railway started at the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) Indoor Stadium located at Maligaon, here on Friday.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N. F. Railway inaugurated the championship on December 7, in presence of other senior officials that will continue till December 12.

A total of 20 numbers of teams consisting of 300 players of the game, from different zones of Indian Railways are participating in the ongoing sports event. Also, a total of 22 match officials from different zones of Indian Railways are also present for conducting the tournament.

