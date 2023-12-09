NFR Hosts 67th All India Inter-Railway (Men) Volleyball Championship  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: The 67th All India Inter-Railway (Men) Volleyball Championship of 2023-2024, organised by Northeast Frontier Railway started at the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) Indoor Stadium located at Maligaon, here on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N. F. Railway inaugurated the championship on December 7, in presence of other senior officials that will continue till December 12.

A total of 20 numbers of teams consisting of 300 players of the game, from different zones of Indian Railways are participating in the ongoing sports event. Also, a total of 22 match officials from different zones of Indian Railways are also present for conducting the tournament.