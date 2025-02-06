17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 6, 2025
type here...

Abhishek Sharma skyrockets to second spot in T20 batters’ ranking

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Feb 5: In-form India opener Abhishek Sharma leapfrogged 38 places to the second spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for batters, while his teammate Tilak Verma dropped a rung to the third place on Wednesday.

Abhishek produced the best innings of his fledging international career when he smashed a quick-fire 135 in the fifth and final T20 against England in Mumbai, leading India to a thumping 4-1 series win.

- Advertisement -

Abhishek’s innings came off just 54 deliveries and was adorned with 13 sixes. It was the highest score by an Indian men’s player in the shortest format.

Related Posts:

As a result, the 24-year-old zoomed to the second spot in the latest ranking.

Australia star Travis Head continues to lead the T20I batters’ chart, but Abhishek is just 26 rating points behind him following his record-breaking effort at Wankhede.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is placed fifth and all within striking distance of Head, while his India teammates Hardik Pandya (up five rungs to equal 51st) and Shivam Dube (up 38 spots to 58th) also moved up the rankings chart following some good scores against England.

- Advertisement -

It’s a similar story on the bowlers’ rankings with spinner Varun Chakravarthy moving up three places to joint second with Adil Rashid on the back of his 14 wickets and player-of-the-series effort against England.

Fellow spinner Ravi Bishnoi (up four places to sixth) also climbed the list after taking five wickets in the series against England. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also finds himself in the top 10 at ninth place.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein re-claims his spot as the No.1 bowler after he lost the mantle to Rashid a week earlier.

A host of Australian players gained ground in the latest Test rankings following their impressive effort in defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs during the recent first Test in Galle.

- Advertisement -

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith gained three places to move up to fifth following his 35th Test century, while opener Usman Khawaja climbed six places to 11th after contributing his highest Test score of 232 during the romp.

Yashavi Jaiswal remained on the fourth spot in the Test batters list, which is being headed by England’s Joe Root, followed by Harry Brook and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back spasm, maintained his top spot. He was recently named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is the other Indian in the top 10 at the ninth spot.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada jumped a spot to the second while Australia captain Pat Cummins is in third position, followed by Josh Hazlewood and Noman Ali of Pakistan.

Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has improved two spots to jump to sixth overall and pacer Mitchell Starc is up two places to 12th following their efforts in Galle. (PTI)

10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

District-Level Khel Maharan begins in Kokrajhar

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya