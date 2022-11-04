AFA Constitutes Baby League Sub-Committee

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 3: For development of football at the grassroot level, the Assam Football Association (AFA) has constituted a Baby League Sub-Committee with vice president of AFA, Santanu Puzari as chairman, Chinmoy Borah of Bokaghat as convenor and Lunchan Saikia, Kaustab Chakraborty as co-convenors.

There are also other 13 persons as members including the football secretary of Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) and coach of KASA Football Academy, Horen Engti Kathar.

The AFA has directed the Baby League Sub-Committee for the smooth conduct of Baby Leagues and to look after the grassroots development programme in Assam.