Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra clinches gold, Kishore Jena bags silver as India complete historic 1-2 in javelin

HT Digital,

Hangzhou, Oct 4: India’s star javelin player Neeraj Chopra bagged gold while Kishore Jena won silver for the country as India complete historic 1-2 in javelin in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

- Advertisement -

Indian athletes continued their gold rush as India’s medal tally crossed the 2018 record.

Meanwhile Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain lost in the 75kg final to claim a silver medal on a day when Indian archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat their South Korean opponents by one-point to clinch their second gold medal in archery.

The mixed double squash team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu has reached the final after a 2-1 victory against the team from Hong Kong. In the Greco Roman wrestling event, Sunil Kumar has advanced to the 87kg bronze play-off, keeping India’s hopes alive for its first medal in this category at the Asian Games in 13 years.