Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra clinches gold, Kishore Jena bags silver as India complete historic 1-2 in javelin

Hangzhou, Oct 4: India’s star javelin player Neeraj Chopra bagged gold while Kishore Jena won silver for the country as India complete historic 1-2 in javelin in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

Indian athletes continued their gold rush as India’s medal tally crossed the 2018 record.

Meanwhile Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain lost in the 75kg final to claim a silver medal on a day when Indian archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat their South Korean opponents by one-point to clinch their second gold medal in archery.

The mixed double squash team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu has reached the final after a 2-1 victory against the team from Hong Kong. In the Greco Roman wrestling event, Sunil Kumar has advanced to the 87kg bronze play-off, keeping India’s hopes alive for its first medal in this category at the Asian Games in 13 years.

