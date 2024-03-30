23 C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Assam Sub Junior Sepak Takraw Team Wins National Championship, Makes History

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 29: The Assam Sub Junior Sepak Takraw team emerged victorious in the recent national championship held in Bengaluru.

The Assam team etched their name in history by clinching the championship trophy, showcasing exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.

A significant highlight of their journey to the top was their stunning victory over the formidable Manipur team in the semifinals. Manipur, known for its dominance in Sepak Takraw for the past two decades, faced a surprising defeat at the hands of the young and spirited Assam team.

In a thrilling encounter, Assam secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manipur, marking a historic milestone in their Sepak Takraw journey.

The Assam team carried their momentum into the final showdown against Bihar. The Assam team dominated the final match, securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Bihar to clinch the championship trophy.

