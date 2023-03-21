27 C
Hima Das Conquers Gold In Women’s 200m Indian Grand Prix-1

Assam’s Hima beat Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (24.81) of Maharashtra and VK Vismaya (24.82) of Kerala to win the race in 23.79 seconds with the best of her efforts.

The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 21: Star sprinter Hima Das from Assam expressed her happiness and pride for conquering yet another gold medal Women’s 200 meters race in the Indian Grand Prix-1 athletics.

She took to her Twitter handle to convey gratitude towards her coaches, supporting staff as well as SAI Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE). Assam’s Hima beat Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (24.81) of Maharashtra and VK Vismaya (24.82) of Kerala to win the race in 23.79 seconds with the best of her efforts.

While long jumper Ancy Sojan shared the limelight with the Assam girl with a performance of 6.49 meters in the Indian Grand Prix-1 athletics.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
