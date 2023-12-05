20 C
BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah wins ‘Sports Business Leader of the Year’ award

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 5: Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been awarded the ‘Sports Business Leader of the Year’ at the 2023 Sports Business Awards.

The BCCI acknowledged Shah’s achievement on social media platform ‘X’, commending his significant influence on the cricketing world. Shah, son of Indian politician Amit Shah, began his journey in cricket administration with the Gujarat Cricket Association before assuming the role of BCCI’s Honorary Secretary at 31.

He was instrumental in the establishment of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, now one of the world’s largest cricket stadiums. Under Shah’s leadership, the BCCI has strengthened its position as the world’s wealthiest cricket board.

Shah has also championed women’s cricket, promoting the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and achieving pay parity for female cricketers. This move has elevated the status of women’s cricket in India and set a standard for other sports bodies in the country.

