BMW Golf Cup 2023 Commences In India

GUWAHATI, Feb 5: BMW India kick starts its India edition of the largest amateur golf tournament – The BMW Golf Cup 2023 in Chennai from Sunday. The much-awaited golf tournament will be held at spectacular golf courses across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Noida, Kolkata and Gurgaon. The winners of the regional tournaments will compete at the national finals which will be held in November 2023.

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 50 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has been a long-standing promoter of golfsport from grassroots to professional level in the country. The BMW Golf Cup is an outstanding tournament in every regard. It offers a fantastic opportunity for amateur golfers to hone and showcase their talent at some of the best golf courses in the country. The BMW Golf Cup is always one of the key highlights of the year and a title that all amateur golfers are keen to win.”

An exclusive, invitation-only event, the BMW Golf Cup 2023 is open to golfers who are members of recognised golf clubs in country. The tournaments are held in accordance with the rules of the respective local golf club.

India is one of 50 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup 2023 which is a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players. The BMW Golf Cup is an amateur golf tournament series designed for customers, prospects and opinion leaders and provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction.

The BMW Golf Cup has three categories, A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 – 28) and Ladies Category (for handicaps up to 28). The winners, runners-up and second runners-up of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the three handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.