India to Host ICC World Cup 2023 After 12 Years

Delhi, June 27: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to be hosted by India. The tournament will witness thrilling cricketing action across 48 matches, spread across 10 cities in the country. This marks India’s return as the host of the ICC World Cup after a span of 12 years since the last edition.

The fixtures for the ICC World Cup 2023 were revealed, and the tournament is scheduled to kick off on October 5 and run through November 19. Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can look forward to witnessing top teams compete in iconic venues across India.

Check the Schedule here:

The 10 selected cities that will serve as hosts for the tournament include Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. These cities have a rich cricketing history and are known for their passionate cricket fans, ensuring an electric atmosphere throughout the tournament.

As the excitement builds, the tournament will reach its climax with the highly anticipated semifinals. The first semifinal will be held in Mumbai on November 15, followed by the second semifinal in Kolkata on November 16. The finalists will then proceed to the grand finale, which will take place in Ahmedabad on November 19.

With India’s cricketing heritage and its massive fan following, the ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be a spectacular event. Cricket fans can expect intense matches, captivating performances, and memorable moments as the world’s best teams compete for cricket’s most prestigious trophy.

As the cricketing fraternity eagerly awaits the World Cup, preparations are underway to ensure that the tournament is organized flawlessly, adhering to the highest standards of safety and quality. The ICC, along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the local authorities, is leaving no stone unturned to make this edition of the World Cup a memorable one.

Cricket enthusiasts, both in India and around the globe, can mark their calendars and gear up for an incredible cricketing spectacle as the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds in India. The tournament promises to captivate fans, celebrate the spirit of cricket, and create everlasting memories that will be etched in the history of the sport.