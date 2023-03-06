Champions League Elimination Games Put Coach Jobs At Risk

LONDON, March 5 (AP): Exiting the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage is never good for a coach’s often shaky job security at Europe’s top clubs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have earned reputationsfor burning through top coaches — including CarloAncelotti and Thomas Tuchel at both — and head into second-leg games trailing 1-0. Graham Potter has been in charge at Chelsea for just six months though he is under pressure heading into Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Christophe Galtier has PSG leading the French league in his debut season but elimination by Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Germany could put his job at risk. Galtier is the seventh coach in less than 12 years of Qatari ownership in Paris. Even before the takeover, no coach lasted four full seasons at a club that has had 31 differentcoachesin its 53-year history. Job insecurity is not unusual among the European elite and the eight coaches whose teams are in Champions League action this week have a combined service time of less than 10 years.

That islessthan Diego Simeone’s 11-plus years of coaching Atlético Madrid through a stable era that includes two La Liga titles, two Champions League finals — both lost to Real Madrid in games that went to extra time — and two Europa League titles. Rapid turnover in the dugout is working this season for Benfica, which is best set to advance from the four games this week, hosting Club Brugge on Tuesday with a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Belgium. Coach Roger Schmidt is in his first season at Benfica as its fifth permanent or interim coach since the start of 2019.

AC Milan takes a 1-0 lead to Tottenham on Wednesday in the only game this week between teams that both retain the same coach they had last season, respectively Stefano Pioli and Antonio Conte. The two clubs that helped stop the Super League project in 2021 by refusing to join it have met in the knockout rounds of soccer’s elite club competition for the third time in four seasons. Bayern won the 2020 final and PSG then eliminated the defending champion in the quarterfinals. That was the last time the away-goal rules was decisive in the Champions League before UEFAabolished it in 2021. History repeated itself in Paris three weeks ago when Kingsley Coman scored the only goal for Bayern, just as the former PSG player had in the final three years ago. PSG has made many headlines since the first leg. Three straight winsinLigue 1, including a 3-0 dismissal of rival Marseille, 11 goals scored and KylianMbappé setting a club record with his 201st aged just 24.

Lionel Messi was also named the world’s best men’s player in FIFA’s annual awards. However, Neymar will likely miss the Bayern game through injury and right-back AchrafHakimi is implicated in a criminal investigation of alleged rape. Bayern has also won 3-0 in a top-of-the-table game, against Union Berlin, and is back leading the Bundeslig