Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Sports Club clinch B Division T20 title

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 30: In a commanding performance, Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Sports Club secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against Jeoti Morol Sangha to claim the championship title in the Uttiya Ganguly Memorial B Division T20 Cricket League.

The final, played at Jalan Outdoor Stadium in Dibrugarh on Sunday, saw a one-sided contest as Jeoti Morol Sangha crumbled for just 81 runs. The Railway Workshop Sports Club’s opening batters made light work of the target, cruising to victory without losing a wicket.

JN Saikia of Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Sports Club emerged as the architect of Jeoti Morol’s downfall, claiming four crucial wickets. He was named the Man of the Match. Saikia, was also adjudged the tournament’s Best Bowler with an impressive haul of 13 wickets. C Das of of Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Sports Club was named the Best Batter of the tournament. Jeoti Morol Sangha’s Sabir Khan was named the Man of the Series.

The trophy presentation was officiated by DDSA Vice Presidents Manash Jyoti Dutta and Dipuranjan Makrary. Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Deputy Chief Engineer Arnab Sinha, DDSA Cricket Secretary Abdul Rahman and two family members of trophy doner Sanjib Ganguly and Ulhas Ganguly were also present.

