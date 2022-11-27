Diphu Warriors win winter cricket Tournament

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 26: Diphu Warriors clinched the title of the 3rd Winter Cricket Tournament by beating Dimapur Bulls in the final match played at Sports Complex ground, 5th Miles on Saturday.

Diphu Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first and set a target of 113/7 runs in 20 Overs. Chasing the target, Dimapur Bulls could manage to score only 29/10 runs in 12.1 Overs. Diphu Warriors won the match by 83 runs. Man of the Match was awarded to Rabi Cherty of Diphu Warriors for taking 4 wickets in 3.1 overs, 5 runs only.

A cash award of Rs. 70,000/- along with the winning trophy was handed over to Diphu Warriors by Member of Autonomous Council, Phenpiga H. Rengma. The runners up team Dimapur Bulls were also awarded with trophy and cash of Rs. 40,000. Man of the Series was awarded to Tarun Dwivedi.

The tournament was organised by Low Budget Club in Collaboration with Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA). The final match umpires were Vicky Hanse and Senglong Rongpi.