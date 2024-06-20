28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...

Five IPL teams interested in buying stakes in Hundred club London Spirit: MCC chief Mark Nicholas

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

London, Jun 19 (PTI) MCC president Mark Nicholas has revealed that five IPL teams have expressed “soft” interest in acquiring a stake in London Spirit, the Lord’s based team participating in The Hundred here.

Nicholas, also a veteran commentator and writer, is set to take over as the Spirit’s chairman later this October.

- Advertisement -

Nicholas has based his revelation on a recent letter by MCC CEO Guy Lavender to the members, seeking their approval for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s offer to privatise 49 per cent stake in the Spirit.

He, however, did not reveal which IPL teams have shown their interest in buying stakes. Those stakeholders will be finalised through a bidding process, and the remaining 51 per cent will remain with the franchise.

“What we are putting to a vote is to accept the ECB’s offer of a 51 per cent share of this franchise (Spirit). We will always be a members’ club.

“The first target is membership harmony because as a member you are entitled to a view,” Nicholas said at the Lord’s while announcing the inaugural ‘World Cricket Connects’ symposium here on July 5.

- Advertisement -

The symposium is expected to be attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid and his England counterpart Brendon McCullum along with representatives of some IPL franchises.

However, he said the pathway to the bidding process is still being worked out by the ECB.

“But the real truth is that not everything is clear yet. For example, how would the bidding process take place? What’s the rollout of these franchises in the bidding? We don’t know that yet.

“The ECB haven’t declared that. We have met the investment bank – I’m not sure they even know yet. There’s still a lot for us to learn,” Nicholas was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

- Advertisement -

Nicholas also said it was only prudent for the English cricket eco-system to try and exploit the booming world of franchise cricket, having missed it over two decades ago.

“We missed out on T20 in 2003 where we could have grabbed it. India thought quicker than us and were smarter than us, as India often is. India moves at an extraordinary pace to make things work,” said Nicholas.

Nicholas, a former First-Class cricketer of repute with Hampshire for whom he scored over 18,000 runs in county cricket, said the second opportunity that has been presented to English cricket through ‘The Hundred’ should not be missed.

“The Hundred has given us another opportunity. The MCC membership quite likes being part of the chat, not being consigned to a piece of history. The members I talk to really love the idea of having a team (an MCC team in the Hundred), love the opportunity that it brings.

“There will be financial opportunity, either in growth of the equity or in sale of the equity,” he said.

8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hosts West Indies primed for Super 8 clash against defending champions...

The Hills Times -
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance