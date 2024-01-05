17 C
Former India captain MS Dhoni files criminal case against business partners, claims cheating of over Rs 15 crore

Raipur, Jan 5: Cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has lodged a criminal lawsuit against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in a court in Ranchi.

The dispute stems from a 2017 agreement between Dhoni and Diwakar to establish a global cricket academy. However, Diwakar allegedly failed to comply with the agreement’s terms, leading to non-payment of the franchise fee and profit sharing.

Despite numerous attempts, Dhoni’s efforts to enforce the agreement were unsuccessful, leading to the withdrawal of Aarka Sports’ authority letter on August 15, 2021. Legal notices sent by Dhoni were not responded to.

Dhoni’s legal representative, Dayanand Singh, claims that Aarka Sports’ actions resulted in a loss of over Rs 15 crore for Dhoni. Dhoni’s friend, Simant Lohani, also known as Chittu, has accused Diwakar of threats and abuse following legal action against Aarka Sports.

Dhoni, who recently returned from a New Year’s celebration in Dubai with family and friends, including Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, has yet to comment on the legal dispute.

