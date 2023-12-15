Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 15: The Mumbai Indians made an announcement on Friday that Hardik Pandya will be the new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Hardik is replacing Rohit Sharma, the captain under whom the franchise won five IPL titles.

This announcement comes in the wake of Hardik’s return to his former team, Gujarat Titans, last month. After a successful stint of two years in Gujarat, where he led the team to two finals and won one in 2022, Hardik returned to Mumbai in a high-profile deal before the December 19 auction.

The Mumbai Indians, in a statement, mentioned that this leadership change is a part of their long-term plans and lauded Rohit for his exceptional service to the team. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful IPL franchises, with five titles each.

Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance for the Mumbai Indians, stated that Hardik’s appointment is a part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready.

The Mumbai Indians have always had exceptional leadership, from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, all of whom have contributed to the team’s immediate success while also planning for the future.

Hardik Pandya will be taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season. Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, had been the captain of the franchise since 2013, when they won their first of five IPL titles.

The other titles under Rohit’s leadership were won in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Mumbai Indians made it to the IPL 2023 play-offs. The franchise expressed its gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his extraordinary leadership. Under his leadership, MI became one of the most successful and well-liked teams in history.

They look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to help MI grow. Hardik Pandya, the new captain of MI, is welcomed and wished the best.

Hardik played a crucial role in Mumbai’s IPL triumphs from 2015 to 2021 before leaving to captain the Titans. He guided them to their first IPL title in 2022, and a runner-up finish earlier this year.