India Win 2 More Gold Medals, End 15th Asian Airgun Championship With A Whopping 25 Golds

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI): A dominant India ended their campaign at 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea with a rich haul of 25 gold medals, including the two available on the final day on Friday.

Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior event while Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu took the gold in the corresponding senior event.

In a show of complete dominance, India won 25 out of the 28 events in the competition schedule over eight days.

- Advertisement -

Sangwan and Sidhu completely outshot Kazakhstan’s Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Irina Yunusmetova 17-3 in the Air Pistol Mixed Team final. They had topped the qualification round with a score of 579 with the Kazakhs finishing second with 577, thereby setting up the gold medal clash.

A second Indian pair of Shiva Narwal and Yuvika Tomar also made it to one of the bronze medal matches, finishing fourth in qualifying with a score of 573. They eventually went down 6-16 to the Korean pair to miss out on a medal.

In the junior Air Pistol Mixed Team event, the Indian duo of Bhaker and Rana shot 578 in the qualification to finish second behind Uzbekistan’s Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov, who shot 579.

However, the Indian duo turned the tables on the Uzbeks in the final with a crushing 17-3 victory.

India’s second pair in the event, Sagar Dangi and Esha Singh also made it to one of the two bronze medal matches, finishing third in qualification with a score of 576.

However, they too lost out on a medal, going down 14-16 in a tight contest against Korea’s Lee Seungjun and Yang Jiin.