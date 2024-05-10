23 C
India Women Post 156/5 Against Bangladesh In 5th T20I

Sylhet (Bangladesh), May 9 (PTI) Richa Ghosh provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 28 as India Women made 156 for five against Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20I here on Thursday.

Ghosh struck three sixes and a four during her rapid 17-ball knock after Dayalan Hemalatha (37) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (30) earlier put on a crucial 60-run third-wicket stand to provide solidity.

Leading 4-0 in the five-match rubber, India also posted the highest total in the series to take a firm grip on the match with opening batter Smriti Mandhana setting the tone early on with a 25-ball 33 with four boundaries and a six.

But Ghosh’s knock was crucial for India who had lost three quick wickets, including two against Rabeya Khan (2/28) in one over, but the wicketkeeper-batter ensured her side remained on top at the halfway mark.

Shafali Verma (14) and Mandhana added 25 for the first wicket before the latter teamed up with Hemalatha to add another 37 for the second wicket.

Mandhana looked set for a big haul but she was on the receiving end of a dubious leg-before decision off Nahida Akter (2/27) in the eighth over, when the Bangladesh spinner hit her pads and the on-field umpire’s decision stayed as DRS is not available in the series.

Hemalatha, who was dropped on 1 by Fariha Trisna, found her mojo to strike two sixes and as many fours in her 23-ball innings.

On her part, Harmanpreet looked fluent in the middle to make a handy 30 off 24 balls with four fours.

AHSEC’s Class XII Result Out, Pass Percentage 88.64

