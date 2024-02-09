Indian Army Organises Upper Assam T-20 Cup 2024

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 8: The Indian Army is organising the Upper Assam T-20 Cup 2024 under Operation Sadbhavna from February 8 to February 11 at Doomduma Cricket Academy Ground in the Tinsukia district. Eight teams from across Upper Assam will be participating in the tournament.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was held on Thursday, featuring a Pipe Band Display conducted by the Lekhapani Battalion of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army. The guests of honour at the ceremony were Dr. P J Deka, President of Doomdooma Cricket Association, and Dr. Lateef Khan, Principal of Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Tinsukia.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are dedicated to providing the sporting youth of the region with a platform to showcase their skills and perform at the highest levels. This initiative aims to foster a sense of unity and goodwill among the local population.