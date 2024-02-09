16 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 9, 2024
type here...

Indian Army Organises Upper Assam T-20 Cup 2024

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 8: The Indian Army is organising the Upper Assam T-20 Cup 2024 under Operation Sadbhavna from February 8 to February 11 at Doomduma Cricket Academy Ground in the Tinsukia district. Eight teams from across Upper Assam will be participating in the tournament.

- Advertisement -

The opening ceremony of the tournament was held on Thursday, featuring a Pipe Band Display conducted by the Lekhapani Battalion of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army. The guests of honour at the ceremony were Dr. P J Deka, President of Doomdooma Cricket Association, and Dr. Lateef Khan, Principal of Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Tinsukia.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles are dedicated to providing the sporting youth of the region with a platform to showcase their skills and perform at the highest levels. This initiative aims to foster a sense of unity and goodwill among the local population.

10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NASA climate satellite blasts off to survey oceans and atmosphere of...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India