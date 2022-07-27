Inter Sixth Scheduled Premier League to begin from Oct 9

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 26: The sports & youth welfare department of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has decided to organise Inter Sixth Scheduled Premier League-2022 (ISPL) football competition in Bodoland region which is scheduled to begin from October 9.

- Advertisement -

A meeting regarding conduct of first ever inter sixth scheduled premier league- 2022 (ISPL) was held on Tuesday at BTCLA conference hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar, chaired by BTR executive member for Sports & Youth welfare department, Daobaisa Boro.

The meeting was attended by Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumatary, BTC Secretary Naren Chandra Basumatary, council head of department (CHD) of Sports, Jajnabati Basumatary, district sports officers(all), sub-divisional sports officers, sports association of all five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The meeting discussed thoroughly over the organising of inter sixth scheduled premier league in Bodoland region and decided to organise the premier league beginning from October 9.

As many as ten sixth scheduled councils across the country are participating in the premier league.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the BTR government has initiated steps to organise the first ever inter sixth scheduled premier league (ISPL) involving all sixth scheduled councils across the country.

The meeting also discussed regarding formation of organising committee and co-ordination committee to organise the event in a smooth and successful manner across the entire Bodoland region.

The premiere league has been organising to promote and hunt budding sport talents among the young generations across the region.

The inaugural ceremony of the ISPL will be take place at Dimakuchi of Udalguri district on October 9.

- Advertisement -

The ISPL-2022 will be conducted in all districts of Bodoland Territorial Region and semi-final & final match will be played at SAI stadium in Kokrajhar.

Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi will grace as chief guest on the inaugural ceremony where all chief executive members (CEMs) of sixth scheduled councils are attending as guests.

BTR executive member Daobaisa Boro told that the government of BTR and sports & youth welfare department is organising the inter sixth scheduled premier league to promote sports’ environment as well as hunt of sports talent among the young generations across the region.