Biswanath players shine in AYO

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, July 26: Tang Soo Do players brought laurels to Biswanath by winning two bronze medals in the Assam Youth Olympic held at Assam Don Bosco University, Sonapur on July 23. A team of six Tang Soo Do players participated in the Olympic out of them two players Rishi Sonari and Rahul Fangshu managed to win bronze medals in 46 and 55 kg categories. The team was led by Surajit Barua as team manager and Nihar Saikia as coach. The Biswanath district Tang Soo Do association extended warm wishes to the entire team and medal winners.

