Hanjanglangso Sports Association Lift KASA Football Championship

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 6: Hanjanglangso Sports Association (SA) lifted the 1st All Karbi Anglong Under-13 Boys Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Football Championship on Wednesday.

The final clash was between Hanjanglangso SA and Dillai SA played at KASA stadium. The match ended goalless as it was a league match and Hanjanglangso SA with a goal difference of 14 goals was declared winner.

The best player was awarded to Amarjeet Lagon of Hanjanglangso SA and highest scorer was awarded to Sangkarsing Kro of Dillai SA. He scored 12 goals in the whole season.

Trophies to the winning team and runners up team were handed away by general secretary, KASA, Pankaj Teron. The prize distribution function was attended by president, Hanjanglangso SA, Jivan Chandra Pathak; football secretary, KASA, Horen Engti Kathar and other KASA officials.