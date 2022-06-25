U-13 Boys KASA Football Championship Kicks Off

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 24: The first All Karbi Anglong Under-13 Boys Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Football Championship was kicked off from Friday.

The championship is being played at three venues – KASA, Hanjanglangso Sports Association ground, Hanjanglangso and at Den Arong.

At KASA stadium, group A match between – Manja Sports Association (SA) and Dillai SA was played.

In the first half, Sankar Kro of Dillai SA scored two goals, and in the second half he added another two goals. Hosiya Sangma also netted on goal during the second half for Dillai SA.

Dillai won the match with 5-0 goals against Manja SA.

The match officials were Honsing Killing as mid referee and Contenson Hanse, Bijoy Ronghang and Ramu Enghi as assistant referees and Moniram Gogoi as match commissioner.

Our Correspondent from Bokajan adds: At Hanjanglangso SA ground for Group- C qualifying rounds, Nilip SA succumbed to Hanjanglangso SA by 0-9 goals.

In the first half, Hanjanglangso SA scored 7 goals. Two more goals were scored in the second half.

Former Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and president, Hanjanglangso SA, Jivan Chandra Pathak; Member of Autonomous Council (MACs) Surjya Rongphar, Madhurjya Dhekiyal Phukon and Kadom Terangpi witness the match.

The best player of the match was given to Sarmunthi Timung of Nilip SA.

At Dengaon, Group-B match between Dongmukak SA and Samelangso SA was played in which the former won the match by 2-0 goals.

The two goals for Dongmukak were scored by Sarkuru Phangcho in the 12th minutes and 27 minutes of the first half. Dongmukak will face Dengaon SA on June 26.