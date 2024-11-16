Khanapara Sports honours badminton champs Raihan and Harshit

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: The Khanapara Sports & Cultural Organization felicitated Raihan Zaman and Harshit Gogoi for their outstanding performance in the National Badminton Circuit.

The duo was honored on Friday, November 15, following their remarkable victory over Aashray Agarwal (Uttarakhand) and Jayesh Duggal (Haryana) in Dibrugarh. They clinched the title by winning both sets 21-19.

The event was graced by Sri Balachandran, Development Officer of the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati. Mr Balachandran conducted a special session for parents on Perfect Practice, Competition, and Parenting a Sporting Child.

Senior sports journalist Prarthana Hazarika was also invited chief guest to the event where she emphasised the transformative impact of sports on young people’s lives.

Raihan and Harshit are currently training at the Khanapara Badminton Nursery, established in 2015. This achievement is a proud moment for Assam, as the nursery continues to nurture young talents under the guidance of former state-level players. With approximately 200 children training there, the future of Assam’s badminton looks promising, with the potential to produce more national champions.