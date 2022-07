HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, July 22: Rajnandini Bora, daughter of Rajib Bora and Jyotirmoyee Gogoi of Kampur achieved Gold medal of her age group in the 37th Assam State Taekwondo Championship 2022 held at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district. Rajnandini is the world’s youngest black belt holder in Taekwondo. Her performance has brought laurels to the entire Kampur in the district, a release added.