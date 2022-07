Sangmir Teronpi wins Gold

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 26: In the ongoing 1st Assam Youth Olympic (AYO), 2022 held at Guwahati from July 22 to 27, organised by Assam Olympic Association (AOA), Sangmir Teronpi won a Gold medal in 3000 metre race and Harmon Timung won Silver in 3000 metre race representing Karbi Anglong.

In wrestling Anju Wary bagged gold in 40 kg and Podomi Basumatary bagged gold in 46 kg category, while Dhanshree Basumatary, Samuel Basumatary, Monoram Basumatary and David Basumatary bagged bronze in 46Kg, 45kg, 51 Kg and 60 Kg respectively.