Women’s Knock-Out Tournament Concludes

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: The All Assam Invitational Women’s Knock Out Football Tournament of 5th MLA Cup 2022 organized by Maibang Sports Association in collaboration with Dishru Cultural Club concluded at Maibang on Wednesday. All the matches were played at D.C.C playground, Maibang. A total of 19 teams from all over Assam participated in the said tournament.

The final match was played between Kalain and Koliabor where Kalain beat Koliabor by 1-0. The only goal in the final was scored by Panchami Debnath in the 63rd minutes of the game.

The dignitaries present in final match were state cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa, MLA Bidya Singh Engleng, vice president of AOA Dr. Bishnuram Nusisa and secretary of AFA Hemendra Nath Brahma.

