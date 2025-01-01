Lydia Ko becomes a Dame in New Year’s honors in New Zealand

Wellington, Dec 31 (AP) Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has been made a Dame in the New Year’s honors list in New Zealand for her services to golf.

A damehood is the female equivalent of a knighthood and she’s become Dame Lydia Ko after receiving one of New Zealand’s highest civil honors on Tuesday.

Ko is the youngest New Zealander at age 27 to receive the honor.

The Korean-born Ko won the women’s tournament at this year’s Paris Olympics and also in 2024 became the 35th and youngest inductee to the LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ko was described in a citation accompanying the honors list as New Zealand’s most successful golfer with 30 professional victories, including three majors.

In 2012 Ko became the youngest player, male or female, to win a professional championship when she won the women’s New South Wales Open in Australia aged 14.

A year later, at 15, she became the youngest player to win an LPGA tour event. In February 2015, aged 17 years, 9 months and 9 days, she became the youngest player male or female to attain the No. 1 world ranking. Ko is based in Orlando, Florida.