Mary Kom Clarifies Retirement Rumors, Affirms Ongoing Dedication to Boxing

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Indian boxing legend Mary Kom set the record straight on Thursday, refuting recent reports about her retirement.

The six-time world champion addressed the media to clarify her statement made at a public event on Wednesday, emphasizing that she has not officially announced retirement.

Contrary to widespread speculation, Mary Kom revealed that she remains committed to the sport and has not made any formal declaration regarding her retirement.

In a statement issued today, the Olympic medallist expressed her disappointment over being misquoted and assured that she would personally address the media when the time comes for such an announcement.

“Dear Friends from the media, I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it,” Mary Kom stated.

The confusion stemmed from an event in Dibrugarh on January 24, 2024, where Mary Kom was inspiring students. She clarified that her statement at the school event was focused on the challenges posed by the age limit for Olympic participation.

“I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children, and I said, ‘I still have a hunger to achieve in sports, but the age limit in the Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport,'” explained Mary Kom.

The veteran boxer affirmed her dedication to maintaining fitness and continuing her involvement in the sport. She reassured her fans and the public that when she decides to retire, she will make a formal announcement.

“I am still focusing on my fitness, and whenever I announce retirement, I will inform everyone. Please do correct this,” Mary Kom urged, seeking clarification and correction of the misinformation surrounding her supposed retirement.

Mary Kom’s statement brings clarity to the situation and reaffirms her passion for boxing, leaving her future in the sport open for now.