18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 5, 2024
type here...

Ollie Pope as stand-in wicketkeeper against New Zealand

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WELLINGTON (NEW ZEALAND), Dec 4: England has kept Ollie Pope as its stand-in wicketkeeper for the second Test against New Zealand starting Thursday.

After Jordan Cox broke his thumb ahead of the series opener in Christchurch last week, Ollie Robinson was called up as wicketkeeping cover and was in contention to make his maiden international appearance in the second Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

- Advertisement -

However, England kept faith with the same team that won by eight wickets on the fourth afternoon of the first test at Hagley Oval, meaning Pope retained the gloves and Jacob Bethell stayed at No 3.

Related Posts:

Pope was solid behind the stumps and hit 77 after moving down to No 6 in the batting order. Bethell was also impressive on his debut, hitting 50 not out in the second innings.

“They always say when you don’t notice a keeper, he’s done a good job and Ollie certainly did that,” England fast bowler Chris Woakes said. “To step up at short notice like that and do the job he did was fantastic.

“For him to score runs just shows his character, putting his hand up for the team without any fuss and cracking on.”

- Advertisement -

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir. (AP)

10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rishabh Pant is into Test cricket like a duck to water:...

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India