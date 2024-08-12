U-13 Boy’s Football Tournament: Banargaon Anchalik lifts trophy

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 11: The Banargaon anchalik committee ABSU lifted the championship trophy defeating Jharbari anchalik Committee ABSU by 3-0 goals in the final match of the Inter Anchalik U-13 Boy’s Football Tournament being held at the RNB memorial Gambaribil playground in Kokrajhar district on Sunday.

The 4th edition of the tournament was organised by the Kokrajhar district committee of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) under the Bodofa mission for sustainable change to nurture the young generations amongst the citizens.

Banargaon Anchalik Committee netted first goal against Jharbari and led the match 1-0 till the first half. Again, Banargaon anchalik scored two more goals against the Jharbari Anchalik,and till the full time, Banargaon Anchalik Committee earned 3 goals and won the tournament defeating Jharbari Anchalik Committee.

The championship team was awarded a trophy and cash Rs.15,000 and runners up team was awarded a trophy and cash Rs.10,000.

ABSU general secretary, Khanindra Basumatary graced as chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony and handed over the championship trophy to the championship team while BTR executive member, Ukil Mushahary handed over the runners up trophy to the runners up team respectively.

Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary, UPPL general secretary, Raju Kumar Narzary, and several leaders different parties and organisations were present in the event.

A cultural dance programme was also presented which has created amusement amongst the audience.

ABSU general secretary, Khanindra Basumatary told that the sports tournament was is organised by Kokrajhar district committee All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) to nurture and to give the platform for young and enthusiastic sports lover.

He said the sport’s event is creating an environment ti build their future career in sports,and said that the event withessesd a grand cried of spectators in the area.

