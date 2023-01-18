Pace Of Deliveries Is Little Slower In U-19 Cricket: Shafali Verma

Benoni (South Africa), Jan 17 (PTI): With 74 senior international appearances under her belt, Shafali Verma is finding the pace of U-19 bowlers in the ongoing junior Women’s World Cup, slightly easier to face.

Shafali, who has already played 51 WT20Is and 21 WODIs besides two Tests for India senior team, is currently leading the U-19 national side in the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup.

She has already stamped her class with 16-ball-45 against South Africa and 34-ball-78 against UAE in consecutive win for the Indian girls.

“There is lot of difference because the ball is coming in little slow in the U-19 and the wicket is also in the slower side and we are trying to get used to that. And of course, a little bit of difference, seamers have good pace, a good mind-set here also but they are all learning and I really enjoying playing with them,” Shafali was quoted as saying by ‘Star Sports’.

“I think it’s (U-19 T20 World Cup) very important for women’s cricket as they way Mithali (Raj) said that for growing up and developing talented players, for them it’s very good,” she added.

The 19-year-old Shafali, who is playing in her first and last U-19 T20 World Cup, led India to back-to-back comprehensive wins in the tournament.

“Of course it’s very good feeling. It is my first and last because it’s my last year of U-19.

“We have a good team, we are really enjoying with the girls and I hope we will play good cricket and of course we will be here for the world cup and we will try to achieve that,” Shafali said.

“I would say we are doing well in batting, bowling and fielding and as captain, I hope we win the World Cup.”

Just like any Indian cricketer of 2000 era, Shafali to idolised Sachin Tendulkar growing up and wants to inhabit the cricket icon’s calmness going forward.

Besides Tendulkar, Shafali also likes Englishman Liam Livingstone’s batting among current cricketers.

“I think now-a-days, I like Livingstone’s batting because he’s hitting very well. Of course growing up, playing cricket, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar sir. So, Sachin sir is also my role model.

“I love to watch him, how he played the game and remained calm,” she said.