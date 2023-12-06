22 C
Ravi Bishnoi becomes No 1 T20I bowler on ICC rankings

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Dec 6: Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has topped the ICC T20I Ranking charts for bowlers following his exceptional performance in the 5-match series against Australia.

This solidifies India’s position in the ICC rankings, as they already hold the No. 1 position in all formats. Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Suryakumar Yadav also hold top rankings in their respective categories.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja is the top all-rounder in Test cricket. With Bishnoi’s achievement, India leads in 8 ICC Ranking categories. Bishnoi, aged 23, was the key bowler in the series against Australia, taking nine wickets across five games.

He has overtaken Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan to claim the top position among bowlers with 699 points. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and England’s Adil Rashid are tied in third place in the rankings for spinners.

Bishnoi is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 T20I rankings, while Axar Patel is at the 18th position.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a 4-1 T20I series victory over Australia, remains the top batter, while opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is in seventh place. Despite his absence from the series against Australia due to injury, Hardik Pandya retains his position as the third-ranked all-rounder.

