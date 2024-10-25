22 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

South Africa wins first Test in Asia in a decade after beating Bangladesh

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mirpur (Bangladesh), Oct 24 (AP) Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s 6-39 helped South Africa finish off Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday and win their first cricket Test in Asia in 10 years.
Bangladesh was all out for 307 in its second innings in the morning, with Rabada grabbing his six-for, and left South Africa needing 106 for victory.
It completed the inevitable by reaching 106-3 in 22 overs just before lunch on day four.
Bangladesh was always chasing after being dismissed for 106 in the first innings. South Africa replied with 308 propped up by Kyle Verreynne’s 114, which earned him player of the match.
“It’s a really good performance. Incredibly tough for the team to put four days of good cricket together,” South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram said.
“Bowlers were great there and then the batters helped us get a great lead. When you get a lead like that, it’s tough for opposition to come back.”
South Africa’s last win in Asia was in 2014 against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Resuming the day at 283-7 and 81 runs ahead, Bangladesh failed to make any impact as Rabada and Wiaan Mulder sliced through the hosts with the second new ball.
“Rabada is a special bowler for us,” Markram said. “For Kyle to step in and play that sort of innings (114), that’s really special. (The) emphasis is on whoever’s playing should make it count.”
Rabada struck in the first over of the day, trapping Nayeem Hasan leg before for his overnight 16 to complete his 15th five-wicket haul in test cricket. Rabada finished the match with nine wickets.
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took eight wickets overall, after picking up all three South Africa wickets on Thursday.
“As a batting group we need to take responsibility against the new ball, and as a bowling group we need to show improvement,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. ”We need to put in a collective performance in the next test match.”
The second and final Test is at Chattogram from Tuesday.

- Advertisement -
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Not acting against Khalistanis akin to encouraging terrorism: Recalls Indian envoy...

The Hills Times -
Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights