HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 31: Team Assam, under the aegis of the Kettlebell and Fitness Association (KFA), won 6 Gold (Akshat Baruah 2, Yunay Gupta 3, Biswajit Barman 1), 1 Silver (Biswajit Barman) and 1 Bronze (Indrani Tapati) medals in 11th GSIF National Kettlebell Championship / 6th WKSF India International Trophy 2024.

The event was held from March 29 to 31 in Gurugram, India. The championship was organised by GSIF (Girevoy Sports India Federation)