Team India squad announced ahead of South Africa tour, Rohit Sharma to lead as captain

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 30: Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of Team India for the upcoming three-match T20I series in South Africa. KL Rahul will assume captaincy for the ODI matches.

Sharma, despite his commendable performance at the ICC World Cup 2023, will not participate in the ODI matches but will lead the Test side. Hardik Pandya will not be part of the tour due to an injury, hence the decision for Sharma to lead the T20 side was made by the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar.

Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to take a break to the BCCI. The tour of South Africa will entail three T20 internationals and three ODIs, followed by two Test matches. Sanju Samson and Rajat Patidar, who recently recovered from an injury, have been selected for the ODI team, while Suryakumar Yadav has been rested.

Shreyas Iyer will return to the Test team as Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been left out. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been included in the Test side, whereas Kuldeep Yadav has been selected for the T20 team.