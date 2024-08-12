26 C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Telangana lift trophy of Dr BC Roy National Junior Football Championship at Nagaon

HT CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON, August 11: Telangana team won the title of Dr. BC Roy Trophy Junior National Football Championship held at Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon today here. In the final match, Telangana defeated Manipur 5-3 in a tie-breaker after the match ended 1-1 in regular time.

Manipur’s Irom David Mengang scored in the 27th minute, but Telangana’s Suheel Sheikh equalized it in the 42nd minute. As no team scored in extra time, the winner was decided by a tie-breaker. Telangana’s Mohammed Sajid, Mohammed Omar Farooq, Sangam Yafaba Singh, and Syed Faizan Ahmed Hashmi scored in the tie-breaker, while Manipur’s Rohit Maybam and Monsur Alam’s shots were unsuccessful.

Both teams were promoted to Tier 2. In the prize distribution ceremony, Local MLA and the president of Nagaon Sports Association, MLA Rupak Sarma, secretary of Assam Football Association, Dr Changrang Brahma and Tapan Das, secretary of Sports Association, Nagaon, handed over the prizes. Telangana’s goalkeeper Alok Nishad was awarded the best goalkeeper and player of the tournament. Before the final match, the president of Assam Football Association, Nav Kumar Doley introduced the players of both teams and the referees.

