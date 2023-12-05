Three from Assam win medals in National Women’s Weightlifting Championship held in Kolkata

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 5: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on December 5 congratulated three women athletes from state for winning medals under different categories at the National Women’s Weightlifting Championship held in Kolkata.

The three athletes namely Ditimani Sonowal, Konkana Deka Baruah and Tilochana Phukan won medals under different categories.

While Ditimani Sonowal won gold at the 64 kg senior and junior categories. Konkana Deka Baruah for winning silver at the 64 kg youth category while Tilochana Phukan won silver at the 59 kg youth category.

Minister Ranoj Pegu took to platform X and wrote, “I join the people of Assam & Dhemaji to express my delight and pride on their achievement. My best wishes for future endeavours”.