24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Three Indian footballers selected to go through training session at Old Trafford in Manchester

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Three Indian footballers, along with two others, will undergo training at Old Trafford in Manchester after winning the fourth edition of United We Play, a grassroots football initiative.
The event saw the participation of over 15,000 budding Indian footballers across 18 cities, culminating in a grand finale in the presence of Manchester United legend and all-time great Gary Neville in Chandigarh.
In the finale, PC Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Shreejal Kisku (Bhubaneswar), and Mohd Ayan (Lucknow) were selected alongside Nepal’s Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar and Chanason Chaiyatham from Bangkok.
These players will be given the opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in activities like a match-day experience, training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and legend interactions.
“Delighted to see the dedication and passion for football among young children in India,” Neville, whose illustrious career includes eight English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles for Manchester United, said in a release.
“Many congratulations to the young players whose hard work has paid off today. I am sure that the experience that they will have at the iconic Old Trafford, will be memories of a lifetime.”
The launch of the fourth edition of United We Play took place at Kolkata in December last year, where former Manchester United and French footballer Louis Saha kicked-off the programme.

- Advertisement -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gaikwad leads strong Maharashtra response after Iyer’s ton lifts Mumbai

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season