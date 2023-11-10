21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 10, 2023
Udalguri Sports Club Lift Daoharu Mungkhlong Football Trophy

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Nov 9: Udalguri Sporting Club, Udalguri, emerged victorious in the 25th Daoharu Mungkhlong Football Trophy championship held on Thursday at Dotma in Kokrajhar district. The final match saw Udalguri Sporting Club defeating Ferenga Sports Club, Bijni, with a score of 3-1 goals.

Both teams displayed a strong sporting performance in the final match, drawing a well-attended crowd.

The football championship was organised by the Daoharu Mungkhlong Football Trophy (DMFT) organising committee in collaboration with Dotma Anchalik Sports Association (DASA), dedicated to the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Bodoland movement.

The championship-winning team, Udalguri Sporting Club, received a cash prize of Rs 75,000 along with the trophy, presented by the Deputy Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Gabinda Chandra Basumatary.

The runners-up, Ferenga Sports Club, Bijni, were awarded Rs 50,000 and a trophy, handed over by Kokrajhar East LAC MLA, Lawrence Islary.
Naseeb Soren of Udalguri Sporting Club was adjudged as the man of the match and received a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

The event also featured a beautiful cultural demonstration that captivated the sports spectators.

