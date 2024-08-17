Assam CM Congratulates State’s Winners at 70th National Film Awards

HT Digital

August 17, Saturday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners and recipients of the ‘Special Mention’ from Assam at the 70th National Film Awards. In his tweet, Sarma applauded their remarkable contributions in elevating Assamese cinema to new heights.

“Congratulations to all the winners from Assam on being announced as the winners and recipients of ‘Special Mention’ at the 70th #NationalFilmAwards. Your contributions in taking forward Assamese cinema to new heights is well appreciated 👏,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The recognition at this prestigious platform underscores the growing influence and excellence of Assamese cinema on the national stage.