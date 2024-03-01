Assam’s Barak Valley gets Rs 2000 crore push during Viksit Yatra

HT Digital,

Cachar, March 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has turned his attention to the Barak Valley in Assam, dedicating a record number of development projects in the region with an investment surpassing Rs 2,000 crores.

Today, major projects including the Silchar Cancer Centre and Silchar Water Supply Scheme were inaugurated, costing Rs 265 crore and Rs 177 crore respectively. This move, seen as politically motivated with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, saw the CM announce investments totalling Rs 2089 crore on the second day of ‘Vikas Yatra’.

Today also marked the Bhoomi Poojan for the development of Amjur Fulertal road in Binnakandi and the Karimganj Medical College, costing Rs 56 crore and Rs 578 crore respectively. Furthermore, the foundation stone for a 100-bed district hospital in Lakhimpur was laid, along with another 132 developmental projects totalling Rs 886 crore. This takes the total investment in Barak Valley beyond the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

The CM stated that since 2022, over 2 lakh patients have received treatment in the 10 cancer hospitals established by the government, and emphasised that the state government does not interfere in their daily operations.

He revealed that Barak Valley will receive a new medical college after 55 years, underscoring the state government’s efforts to bring development to the region. He also stated that by 2026, people from Barak Valley will be able to reach Guwahati via Haflong, increasing the region’s accessibility.

During his visit to Southern Assam today, the CM addressed a public gathering, echoing the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by the ruling party.