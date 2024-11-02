Former assistant teacher of Thanuram Gogoi HS School, vice president of Rangpur Sahitya Sabha, and a popular lady of the town, Anjali Hazarika (79), died of a prolonged illness in her rented house in ASTC Tinali here on Thursday.

She was actively associated with Parag Chaliha’s cultural troupe as a singer and the Sahitya Sabha as a writer. She leaves behind three daughters and their families.

Hem Barua, president, Jeuti Bhunya, secretary, Rangpur Sahitya Sabha, and the Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club have mourned her death.