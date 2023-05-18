Parag Kumar Das remembered



SIVASAGAR, May 17: Glowing tributes were paid to martyr journalist Parag Kumar Das in meetings held across Sivasagar district on Wednesday, the day on which the journalists fell to unidentified gunmen’s bullet in broad daylight in Rajgarh, Guwahati, 27 years ago signaling a blatant attack on the fourth estate and freedom of speech in the country.

In a meeting held in Sivasagar Rangpurjyoti Club, organised by Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS) and presided over jointly by Puneswar Chetia, president of People’s Committee for Permanent Peace (PCPP) and Kama Bora, adviser, MASS, central committee, senior social workers Ghanasyam Sarma and educationist Dipali Chaliha were felicitated.

Addressing the gathering, Chetia said that Parag Das’s writings are still relevant and the people that remember him today are the people who always stand for democracy and freedom of speech before arrogant and oppressive powers. Kamal Bora in his address said that everyone knew those that killed Parag Das but ironically not the law-enforcing authority.

Brajen Phukan, editor, Rangpur Barta, inaugurated the meeting which was also addressed by former president PCPP Diganta Konwar, Ranjit Tamuly of Raijor Dal, Pradip Borgohain, former secretary of MASS, Rana Ranjan Gogoi, secretary Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Utpal Buragohain, secretary PCPP, and journalist Manoj Kr Borthakur.

Gramya Sambadik Sanstha, Asom (GSSA) observed the 27th death anniversary of Parag Kumar Das in its Kachamari office, Moran in the presence of a large number of people. The tributary session was inaugurated by Lohit Kumar Gogoi, founder president of KASS and NASS (Krishak Adhikar Suraksha Samity and Nari Adhikar Surakhya Samity). He said that Parag Kumar Das was the chief adviser of KASS and was a leading light to the organisation. His death at the hands of terrorists was a great loss for the people of the state. Trailukya Chetia, president, GSSA, expressed grave concern over the failure of the law enforcing authority to nab the killers of Parag Das.

Associated Press Club, Sivasagar, observed the day in the Central Market Complex on Wednesday. Paying tributes to Parag Kumar Das, Pranjal Rajguru, senior journalist said that Parag Kumar Das, the executive editor of Asomiya Pratidin was brutally assassinated in broad daylight who was an infallible source of light for many young journalists of the state. Ratu Kumar Das lit the light in front of the photo of the martyred journalist. Bhairov Munda, president of Sivasagar District Journalists Association said that it is a shame that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are still roaming around free. Other journalists Pranjal Pujari, Munna Agarwal, Pradip Gogi, Irshad Ahmed, Moni Gogoi, Prasanta Borgohain, and Satyajit Nath also attended the function.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds: Noted journalist as well as worker of Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS), Parag Kr Das was formally remembered by the members of the Swahid Parag Kr Das Xuwarani Jatiya Shiksha Kendra, journalists and literatures in Morigaon on Wednesday.

A meeting on the occasion of his death anniversary of the noted journalist as well as the worker of MASS, Parag Kr Das was held at the office of Swahid Parag Kr Das Xuwarani Jatiya Shiksha Kendra. The working president of the organisation, Birinchi Kr Sarma presided over the meeting. Senior journalist Mahendra Nath Hazarika delivered a speech on Parag Kr Das’ work and how he dedicated himself towards reforming the society and asked the new generation to follow the path of the great journalist.

Highlighting his fight for sovereignty, Mahendra Nath Hazarika said Parag Kr Das dedicated his life for upholding the sovereignty for which many Assamese national organisations had formed. But unfortunately, his fight for sovereignty had not lasted for a long time and he came under the scanner of politics where he lost his life. Earlier, the members of the organisations offered floral tribute at the portrait of the noted journalist. The meeting was also attended by senior journalists Ajit Sarma, Jagadish Nath, Ratul Deka, Ritumoni Mahanta, Pranab Bhatacharya and Lalit Ch Pasoni, assistant GS, AJYCP, Assam.

Our Demow correspondent adds: The Rural Journalist Association, Assam remembered the fearless, honest journalist Parag Kumar Das on his 27th death anniversary at their central committee office situated at Demow Kachumari on Wednesday.

The programme started with the lighting of earthen lamps and offering flowers in front of the photo of Parag Kumar Das. A meeting was also organised where the members of Rural Journalist Association, Assam recalled Parag Kumar Das and appealed to the administration to find out the murderer of Parag Kumar Das. In the programme, Trolukya Chetia, president, Rupjyoti Handique, general secretary of Rural Journalist Association, Assam, central committee, media persons of Demow – Sanjay Prasad Sah, and Iftikar Rahman, other media persons, members of local organisations were present during the meeting.