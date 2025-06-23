55th death anniversary of Dr Daying Ering observed in Pasighat

HT Correspondent

PASIGHAT, June 21: The 55th death anniversary of Dr Daying Ering, widely regarded as the Architect of Modern Arunachal Pradesh, was solemnly observed at his resting place in Pasighat June 21.

The commemorative event witnessed heartfelt tributes paid by members of “Oting-Oyin” and “Asung-Osak,” groups comprising descendants of late Taadi Ering and late Susok Tasung Ering.

According to an official statement, the commemoration began with a social service activity conducted by the family members and community groups at the cemetery of the late leader, followed by floral tributes and a moment of remembrance.

Dr Daying Ering, born on December 11, 1929, in Runne village near Pasighat, played a pivotal role in shaping modern governance structures and educational development in the region.

Beginning his public service career in the Indian Frontier Administrative Service, he was nominated in 1963 as a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) by the President of India.

During his tenure, he served as Parliamentary Secretary and later as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

In 1964, he was appointed chairman of the Ering Commission, an important body tasked with studying the decentralisation of governance in India.

The commission’s report, submitted in 1965, recommended a four-tier system of local governance and significantly influenced the establishment of the Panchayati Raj system across the country.

Dr Ering passed away on June 21, 1970, at Arunachal Bhawan in Shillong.

His legacy continues to shape the socio-political landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

He is survived by four children, including his son Ninong Ering, a former Union Minister of State and currently serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the 37th Pasighat West constituency.

His daughter, Ponung Ering Angu, a retired Joint Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, is also a noted writer and currently serves as the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), East Siang.

Numerous institutions and landmarks across East Siang district stand in his memory, including the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Daying Ering College of Teacher Education, Daying Ering Memorial Middle School, Daying Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School, Daying Ering Wildlife Foundation Eco-Development Society, and Daying Ering Colony.

The observance of Dr Ering’s death anniversary served as a reminder of his immense contributions to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the enduring values of inclusive governance, education, and environmental stewardship that he championed.